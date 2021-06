Helsinki tarjoaa runsaasti kesäohjelmaa lapsille ja nuorille

We are now looking for the favourite spots of Helsinki residents via an online survey that is part of the City’s cultural environment programme 2.6.2021 09:33:54 EEST | Press release

Helsinki City Museum invites city residents to participate in planning the cultural environment programme with the help of Helsinki Treasures online survey. The cultural environment programme 2020–2022 launched by the City Museum details how valuable cultural environments are to be taken into consideration, preserved and utilised as a resource amidst the city’s constant changes. The online survey will remain open 1 June–31 August 2021.