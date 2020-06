Henki- ja vahinkovakuutusyhtiöiden sekä työeläkelaitosten vakavaraisuus 31.3.2020: Henki- ja vahinkovakuusyhtiöiden vakavaraisuus hyvällä tasolla ja eläkesektorin kohtuullisella tasolla

Solvency of life and non-life insurance companies and pension insurance companies as at 31 March 2020: Life and non-life insurance companies’ solvency at a good level and pension sector’s at a moderate level 2.6.2020 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

The solvency buffers of the life and non-life insurance companies and the flexibilities in the solvency framework helped to withstand the strong volatility in the investment markets in the first quarter of 2020. Despite the exceptional circumstances, the companies’ solvency position remained good. In the pension sector, the largest impacts on solvency materialised in March, following the negative developments in the investment markets. The changes in the operating environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic will become evident in the solvency of life and non-life insurance companies only in the longer term, whereas in pension insurance the impacts are already visible.