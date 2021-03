Henkilödokumentti 75-vuotta täyttävästä oopperasäveltäjä Kari Tikasta viimeistellään joukkorahoituksella

A documentary film about the 75 year old composer Kari Tikka will be finalized with crowdfunding 25.3.2021 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The film “Taivas ja Helvetti'' (Heaven and Hell”), directed by Riitta Rask and scheduled for release in 2021, is a biography documentary following the completion process of the opera “Love Is Strong As Death” by the legendary composer and conductor Kari Tikka. It is also a story of coping with a cancer diagnosis, and a review of Tikka’s 55-year long career as an artist. Now the film is being finalized with crowdfunding, and it’s produced by Teatro Productions.