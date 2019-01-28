Henri Hyppönen appointed Creative Director of Fourkind
Henri Hyppönen has been appointed Creative Director of Fourkind starting January 8th, 2019.
“Organizations have a lot of unused potential in implementing new technology, but an even greater force lies in the creativity of how to turn all that potential into actual parts of profitable business. My thoughts align completely with Fourkind’s strategy on this topic.”, says Hyppönen.
Fourkind is a consulting agency mixing management consulting and the implementation capabilities of creative technology companies. The company has grown to 30 consultants in a little over an year, and has been profitable since it’s second month. Fourkind currently has teams in Helsinki and Amsterdam, and multiple high-profile clients at both sites.
“Henri Hyppönen has an exceptionally clear vision about the future, and a thorough understanding on how companies should act now to respond to the required change. His background and experience in strategic work, design thinking and emergent technologies supports well our targets in both local and global scope. Moreover, both Henkka’s and Fourkind’s ambitions are very much aligned.”, says Fourkind’s Managing Partner, Jonne Heikkinen.
In addition to his Fourkind responsibilities, Hyppönen is writing a book about the future of creativity, which will be published during the autumn of 2019.
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Henri Hyppönen, Creative Director
henri.hypponen@fourkind.com
Jonne Heikkinen, Managing Partner
+358 44 239 97 11 / jonne.heikkinen@fourkind.com
Kuvat
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Perämiehenkatu 10-12 F214.4
00150 Helsinki
https://www.fourkind.com
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista ensimmäisten joukossa? Kun tilaat mediatiedotteemme, saat ne sähköpostiisi välittömästi julkaisuhetkellä. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Fourkind Oy
Henri Hyppösestä Fourkindin luova johtaja28.1.2019 05:00 | Tiedote
Henri Hyppönen on nimitetty Fourkindin luovaksi johtajaksi 8.1.2019 alkaen.
Suomalainen Fourkind laajentaa Amsterdamiin ja rekrytoi kolmekymmentä konsulttia8.10.2018 09:05 | Tiedote
Suomalainen konsultointiyritys Fourkind on avannut kolmannen toimistonsa Amsterdamiin.
Finnish Fourkind lands in Amsterdam and aims to hire thirty consultants8.10.2018 09:05 | Tiedote
Finnish hands-on advisory and management consultancy Fourkind has established their third office in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Atte Jääskeläinen appointed Senior Advisor at Fourkind15.5.2018 09:04 | Tiedote
Professor of Practice (1.8.2018) Atte Jääskeläinen, LL.M., has been appointed Senior Advisor at Fourkind.
Atte Jääskeläisestä Fourkindin Senior Advisor15.5.2018 09:04 | Tiedote
Varatuomari, Professor of Practice (1.8.2018) Atte Jääskeläinen on nimitetty Fourkindin Senior Advisoriksi.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme