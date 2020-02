Herttoniemen kirjasto ja Hertsin nuorisotila pian samalla taajuudella lähipalvelukeskus Hertsissä

Herttoniemi Library and Hertsi youth centre soon on the same frequency in local service centre Hertsi 27.2.2020 07:58:00 EET | Press release

Library and youth services in southeast Helsinki are currently undergoing a renewal as Herttoniemi Library and the youth centres of Kettutie and Herttoniemenranta move into the local service centre Hertsi. The library and Hertsi youth centre will open in the new premises on 19 March 2020, and the old premises have already closed their doors.