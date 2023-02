Heurekan kävijämäärä nousi vuonna 2022 odotettua korkeammaksi – myös vuosi 2023 alkanut vilkkaana uuden Leikin voima -näyttelyn siivittämänä

Heureka’s exhibition The Power of Play encourages lifelong playing 3.2.2023 14:58:10 EET | Press release

The Power of Play that opens at Heureka on Saturday 4 February 2023 reminds us of the importance of play and playfulness; playful activity is the basis of a happy life – at all ages. Play is universal, natural and necessary for the comprehensive development and wellbeing of humans.