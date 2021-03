Hietalahdenrannan suunnittelu etenee – ideasuunnitelmat kommentoitavana 18.4. asti

Architectural competition for Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio progressing – competition entries open for comments until 4 April 12.3.2021 10:02:04 EET | Press release

The proposals submitted for the architectural competition for Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio are now ready. Residents will be able to view and comment on the competition entries on the ‘Voice your opinion’ service until 4 April 2021. The comments will be utilised in the evaluation of the competition entries.