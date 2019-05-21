HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference at Messukeskus 11–13 June 2019: The Finland Pavilion programme has been announced

The HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference is the foremost event in digital health care in Europe and will be held in Finland for the first time from the 11th to the 13th of June 2019. Finnish health care companies will have a strong presence at the conference's largest country-specific stand, the Finland Pavilion, and its programme point. The stage programme will be an impressive cross-section of Finland's innovative health care expertise, which is among the best in the world.

The HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference will bring more than 2,000 international experts, decision-makers and business representatives to Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo and Convention Centre to discuss new innovations in digital health care and its exciting future and to be inspired by them.

More than 70 Finnish companies will present themselves at the Finland Pavilion, and the area's programme point will offer information and interesting events from morning till night on Wednesday the 12th and on Thursday the 13th of June. There will be dozens of top experts in medicine, technology and digitalisation giving lectures and taking part in panel discussions.

“Our international conference guests will be presented with a representative picture of Finnish excellence in the field, but equally, the conference will offer a unique opportunity for us all to increase our understanding of the changes and trends in the health care industry and, of course, it will be a superb place for networking. The up-to-date coverage on the digitalisation of health care provided by the Finland Pavilion and its stage programme exceeds anything previously seen in Finland,” says Minna Hendolin, Senior Director of Health and Wellbeing at Business Finland.

The programme of the Finland Pavilion excellently showcases the main themes of the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Conference: the integration of social welfare and health care; home care issues; the promotion of data mobility in a safe, ethical and efficient way; the use of artificial intelligence and the challenges and opportunities of open innovation. The themes of discussion include 5G, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, the nationwide Kanta Services scheme for patient and customer data used by the Finnish public health system, the principles of transparency and information sharing, public-private cooperation and the new Finnish Act on the Secondary Use of Health and Social Data.

The event will include six panel discussions. In addition, Finnish startups specialising in health care technology and artificial intelligence will present their services and products on both days during special pitching sessions.

Find out about the Finland Pavilion’s stage programme and schedule: http://himss.messukeskus.com/finland-pavilion/

Event sponsors and partners include the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, Sitra, Business Finland, City of Helsinki, University of Helsinki, HUS Helsinki University Hospital, OuluHealth, Turku Science Park and Messukeskus Helsinki with the common aim of improving health care through knowledge and technology.

Media representatives are welcome to follow the conference and all its programme sections freely. Participation requires accreditation at: https://www.himsseuropeconference.eu/helsinki/2019/press.

Further information and media accreditation for the event: www.himsseuropeconference.eu.

Image material of the event: https://www.himsseuropeconference.eu/helsinki/2019/marketing-toolkit

