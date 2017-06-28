Hirslanden Clinique La Colline Adopts Medacta’s Efficiency KneePack: the New Gold Standard in Resource Optimization and Knee Replacement Procedure Management

27.6.2017 23:11 | Business Wire

Hirslanden Clinique La Colline, an internationally renowned clinic in Geneva and part of the first Swiss private clinic group Hirslanden, has optimized instrument management and implant stock for its total knee replacement (TKR) procedures by introducing Medacta’s Efficiency KneePack as the new standard in its practice. This advanced solution has helped Clinique La Colline to improve its supply chain and TKR procedure workflow, reducing the resources needed to manage procedures and enabling an even stronger focus on surgeons’ needs and patients’ wellbeing.

“I was already using Medacta’s MyKnee Patient-Specific cutting blocks, which have helped me achieve higher dependability with greater ease and comfort of use in every case,” said Dr. med. Jean-Philippe Corsat.

“The Single Use Instruments, delivered brand new and unworn every time, have been a great addition,” added Dr. med. Marc Saudan. “I didn’t have to change my technique at all; after a few cases, I was completely used to them.”

Delivered sterile and ready for use, the Efficiency KneePack is the ultimate solution to implant Medacta’s GMK® Primary or GMK® Sphere in a TKR procedure. The Efficiency KneePack includes femur and tibia implants, MyKnee® Patient-Matched cutting blocks and GMK® Efficiency single use instruments.

“Thanks to Medacta’s Efficiency KneePack, we have drastically streamlined our logistic workflow,” said André Joyeusaz, a Hirslanden Clinique La Colline logistics department representative. “Instrumentation sets and implants are delivered just a few days before surgery, limiting the stock here at the surgical unit. Everything we need is packaged together, minimizing any source of error and helping us more swiftly to manage the logistics. This is very important on busy days. Any problem related to lost or worn out instruments has been eliminated, including paperwork.”

“The first thing that I noticed was that these instruments are much lighter than the metal ones,” said Veronique Guerraz, a perioperative nurse at the clinic. “They are also very intuitive to assemble and require less thought process to set them up. I can quickly find the instruments needed at each surgical step thanks to their different colors and the organized layout. The packaged sets arrive already sterile and organized, so we do not have to check them before surgery; we can just open the blisters and start using the instruments.”

In order to facilitate the best possible outcomes, Medacta utilizes pre-operative computer-based surgical planning software to deliver exactly what is needed for the surgical procedure, including the Efficiency Instruments and implants. This minimizes inventory constraints and provides the necessary inventory to complete the specific surgical procedure.

“It is Medacta’s mission to address surgeon and hospital needs with advanced technologies that encourage patient wellbeing and healthcare system sustainability,” said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President of Medacta International. “The Efficiency KneePack embodies this as it addresses pain points at every level. We believe it will become the gold standard for clinics and ambulatory surgical centers looking to optimize their resources.”

Clinique La Colline is the first center to use Medacta’s Efficiency KneePack, and other centers are now following suit.

About Medacta ® International

Medacta® International is a world leading manufacturer of orthopedic implants, neurosurgical systems, and instrumentation. Medacta’s revolutionary approach and responsible innovation have resulted in standard of care breakthroughs in hip replacement with the AMIS® system and total knee replacement with MyKnee® patient matched technology. Over the last 10 years, Medacta has grown dramatically by taking a holistic approach and placing value on all aspects of the care experience from design to training to sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 30 countries.

To learn more about Medacta International, please visit: https://www.medacta.com.

