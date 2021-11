Historiallinen Yrjönkadun uimahalli uudistuu entistä asiakaslähtöisemmäksi

The Helsinki City Museum, Children's Town and the Burgher’s House Museum Invite You to Enjoy the Holiday Season Once Again 25.11.2021 09:00:00 EET | Press release

The holiday season starts at the Helsinki City Museum and the Burgher’s House Museum on Saturday 27 November. The Christmas Mystery mobile game invites families with children and those young at heart on an adventure into the history of Christmas in Helsinki around the Market Square. The Burgher’s House Museum will take you to a peaceful 19th century Christmas.