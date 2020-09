Hitunen radioaktiivista hopeaa Kotkan ilmassa

Nuclear weapons tests cannot be conducted in secret - UN International Day against Nuclear Tests is on 29 August 28.8.2020 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

When North Korea announced it had detonated a hydrogen bomb during an underground nuclear test on 3 September 2017, the traces of the explosion where also investigated and interpreted at the national nuclear test ban information centre of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) in Roihupelto, Helsinki.