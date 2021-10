HOLLYWOOD STAR JOHN MALKOVICH’S TURKU VISIT POSTPONED TO 2022 - Next year we will see the return of The Infernal Comedy 4.10.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

We regret to announce the cancellation of Just call me God – A Dictator’s Final Speech with film star John Malkovich, scheduled for the Turku Music Festival on 21 November 2021. However, we are happy to have been able to reschedule his guest appearance for next year’s Festival in The Infernal Comedy: Confessions of a serial killer. The performance will take place on 6 August 2022 at 19.00, and despite the change of repertoire the tickets sold for this autumn’s performance will be honoured as is at the rescheduled event.