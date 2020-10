Huoli suurvaltojen konfliktista edisti Suomen aktiivisuutta ydinsulun rakentamisessa

Concerns over a conflict between major powers promoted Finland’s active role in the development of non-proliferation 28.10.2020 10:30:00 EET | Press release

A recent research paper by Petri Paju, Adjunct Professor at the University of Turku, explores the methods of and motives for Finns implementing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty from the 1960s onwards. Finland was the first country to sign a comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Documentary sources indicate that Finnish experts also participated in drafting the agreement with the IAEA. This achievement laid the foundation for the pioneering image of Finnish nuclear safety experts. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.