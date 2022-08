Huoltovarmuuskeskus rakentaa kykyä torjua informaatiovaikuttamista

National Emergency Supply Agency commences emergency stockpiling of fuel peat 15.6.2022 11:27:42 EEST | Press release

The National Emergency Supply Agency (NESA) has commenced the emergency stockpiling of fuel peat to ensure the supply of heat in the event of disruptions and emergencies. Emergency stockpiling is a measure of last resort, the implementation of which is decided by the Government. Primary responsibility for ensuring the supply of heat rests with the companies that provide heating.