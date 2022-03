HVK:n Janne Känkänen: Ukrainan sodan mahdolliset vaikutukset Suomen huoltovarmuudelle hallittavissa

TIETO22 to test cooperation in the event of a large-scale payment transaction disruption 17.2.2022 08:00:00 EET | Press release

The TIETO22 exercise will focus on the cybersecurity of the financial sector. The large-scale cybersecurity exercise will start in February 2022 and culminate in a role-playing game to be organised during the intensive phase of the exercise in September, in which participants will practice operations during a fictional cybersecurity incident affecting the banking sector.