Hyvinvoinnin ja terveyden lautakunnan päätöksiä 22.9.2021

Hepokorpi offers potential for utilising waste heat from a data centre 22.9.2021 15:43:50 EEST | Press release

A data centre is currently being planned for Espoo, to be located in Högnäs’s Hepokorpi in an area of fields and forest between Kehä III beltway and Bodominjärvi lake. The centre promotes Espoo’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.