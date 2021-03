IBM:n lohkoketju avaa kahvin reitin viljelijältä kahvipöytään

IBM julkisti vuoden 2020 viimeisen vuosineljänneksen ja koko vuoden tulokset 22.1.2021 00:54:37 EET | Tiedote

Strong hybrid cloud adoption; Gross margin expansion; Solid cash generation ARMONK, N.Y., January 21, 2021: IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results. “We made progress in 2020 growing our hybrid cloud platform as the foundation for our clients’ digital transformations while dealing with the broader uncertainty of the macro environment." said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer. "The actions we are taking to focus on hybrid cloud and AI will take hold, giving us confidence we can achieve revenue growth in 2021.” Highlights Fourth Quarter: GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.41; Operating (non-GAAP) EPS of $2.07 -- EPS includes the impact of a pre-tax charge of more than $2.0 billion for structural actions in the fourth quarter Revenue of $20.4 billion, down 6 percent (down 8 percent adjusting for divested businesses and currency) Total cloud revenue of $7.5 billion, up 10 percent (up 8 percent adjusting for divested bu