IC-98:n uudessa suurikokoisessa teoksessa hamppuköysi vertautuu yhteiskuntaan

IC-98’s new large-sized work draws a comparison between a hemp rope and society 4.8.2020 10:30:00 EEST | Press release

Theses on the Body Politic (bind) continues a series of works by IC-98 started 16 years ago. In the video animation, the construction of society is compared with the transformations of a rope. The piece commissioned for the art collection of Saastamoinen Foundation is premiered for the first time during 4 August – 27 September 2020 at the Touch exhibition, which displays the foundation’s art collection.