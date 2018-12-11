IFCO donates food to Münchner Tafel
IFCO’s CEO Wolfgang Orgeldinger personally hands over donations to food bank
PULLACH, GERMANY, 18. December 2018: As part of itsongoing support of food banks worldwide and a more sustainable world, IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions, yesterday donated food items to Münchner Tafel e.V.. The donations were handed over by IFCO employees and CEO Wolfgang Orgeldinger. In total, IFCO donated 2,880 food items like canned goods, milk, and pasta. Münchner Tafel e.V. is an independent food bank located in Munich which distributes food to people in need at 27 distribution points in Munich.
"A better supply chain serves us all. This is why we have been supporting food banks since 2009. IFCO recognizes the ever widening gap between poor and rich - all over the world but also at home in Munich. This is why we support food banks like the Münchner Tafel with much-needed food," says Wolfgang Orgeldinger, CEO of IFCO SYSTEMS. "We are happy to not only give away food donations but also help with volunteering hours, by co-financing refrigerated trucks and by supplying our reusable plastic containers (RPCs), enabling food banks to streamline their supply chain and better fulfill their mission of helping those in need."
IFCO employees bought food items like protein-rich canned food, milk and dry pasta in a local supermarket in Munich. The idea behind providing non-perishable and food was to deliver healthy nourishment that people can store and use when needed. The food was then packed in reusable IFCO RPCs and transported to the Münchner Tafel on 17th December. CEO Wolfgang Orgeldinger personally delivered and unloaded the donations.
Please find photos at: https://bit.ly/2LuzoVr
Find the complete text at: https://www.ifco.com/7dcb86263ec4e78a
