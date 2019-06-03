IFCO wins French TV station’s innovation award for midsized companies: Grands Prix BFM Business 2019

The accolade distinguishes IFCO’s technological, digital and environmental innovation resulting in continual improvements in its supply chain solutions

Paris, 11 December 2019: IFCO SYSTEMS, the world’s leading supplier of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh food, was awarded the Innovation prize at the second annual Grands Prix BFM Business award ceremony. The event, organized by TV station BFM to honor midsized firms, took place yesterday evening in Paris. This accolade marks out the company for its innovation capabilities to serve its customers while contributing to the circular economy.

Pierre-Olivier Blanchard, Managing Director of IFCO France, participated in the ceremony. During the course of the year, BFM Business airs five broadcasts called “En Route vers les Grands Prix” (On the Way to the Grands Prix) on its channel. It involves a contest between two winning companies in the same category for each of six categories.

Innovations based on over 1100 patent applications

Over the last ten years, the group has filed 1,130 patent applications and was also designated in March 2019 as a German “innovation leader” by the F.A.Z. Institute (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung) in cooperation with the IMWF (Institute for Management and Economic Research). These innovations are based on its collaborative product design approach as it works together with its entire ecosystem of customers, business partners and experts.