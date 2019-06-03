IFCO wins French TV station’s innovation award for midsized companies: Grands Prix BFM Business 2019
The accolade distinguishes IFCO’s technological, digital and environmental innovation resulting in continual improvements in its supply chain solutions
Paris, 11 December 2019: IFCO SYSTEMS, the world’s leading supplier of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh food, was awarded the Innovation prize at the second annual Grands Prix BFM Business award ceremony. The event, organized by TV station BFM to honor midsized firms, took place yesterday evening in Paris. This accolade marks out the company for its innovation capabilities to serve its customers while contributing to the circular economy.
Pierre-Olivier Blanchard, Managing Director of IFCO France, participated in the ceremony. During the course of the year, BFM Business airs five broadcasts called “En Route vers les Grands Prix” (On the Way to the Grands Prix) on its channel. It involves a contest between two winning companies in the same category for each of six categories.
Innovations based on over 1100 patent applications
Over the last ten years, the group has filed 1,130 patent applications and was also designated in March 2019 as a German “innovation leader” by the F.A.Z. Institute (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung) in cooperation with the IMWF (Institute for Management and Economic Research). These innovations are based on its collaborative product design approach as it works together with its entire ecosystem of customers, business partners and experts.
- Technological – IFCO’s 84 service centers around the world are equipped with SmartCycle™, the company’s washing and disinfection process that guarantees and optimizes food safety.
- Digital – MyIFCO™ enables customers to access and track their order information in real time. They can use the tool autonomously to manage all of their order, delivery, inventory and collection processes for their IFCO RPCs.
Contacts
View the broadcast with
Pierre-Olivier Blanchard:
https://bit.ly/2PzU2pd
Press: ifco@hbi.de
Links
About IFCO Systems
Paris
https://www.ifco.com
Subscribe to releases from IFCO Systems
Subscribe to all the latest releases from IFCO Systems by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from IFCO Systems
IFCO acquisition by Triton and ADIA has been finalized3.6.2019 11:43:47 EEST | Press release
Munich, June 3, 2019: IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, announced that the acquisition by Triton and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has been finalized on May 31, 2019. The two investment companies acquired IFCO for an enterprise value of US$ 2.51 billion. This makes IFCO a fully independent company, able to act agile and flexibly and to offer the industry’s most efficient and sustainable fresh foods packaging solutions. Brambles, the former parent company of IFCO, acquired IFCO in March 2011. Since then, IFCO has grown to be the global market leader for reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh foods. Today, IFCO has 32 subsidiaries around the world, which serve more than 320 retailers and over 14,000 producers in over 50 countries. The company operates more than 75 service centers and a global pool of over 290 million RPCs which are used in over 1.6 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafo
IFCO SYSTEMS awarded as “Best Performer of the Circular Economy” by CONFINDUSTRIA17.5.2019 08:33:31 EEST | Press release
The prestigious award confirms IFCO’s worldwide commitment to the concept of “Share and Reuse” in order to reduce environmental impact and make the entire supply chain more sustainable.
IFCO awarded as German Innovation Leader6.3.2019 16:24:28 EET | Press release
Pullach – 06. March 2019: IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, has been recognized by the F.A.Z. Institute as an innovation leader in Germany. IFCO ranked a top position in the category “Conveying, Packing, Storage”. The award proves the innovative strength of IFCO and its reusable plastic containers (RPCs).
IFCO announces acquisition by Triton for US$ 2.5 billion26.2.2019 16:34:59 EET | Press release
Pullach, Germany - 26. February 2019: IFCO SYSTEMS, the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, today announced that its parent company Brambles has entered into a binding agreement to sell IFCO to Triton and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), for an enterprise value of US$ 2.51 billion. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2019.
IFCO awards annual Sustainability Certificate to retailers and growers12.2.2019 16:50:53 EET | Press release
Reinforces sustainability credentials of retailers and growers in North America and Europe
IFCO advances digital services with global online RPCs management system and recollection app22.1.2019 12:39:45 EET | Press release
IFCO SYSTEMS presents new mobile MyIFCO™ recollect application for return logistics at Fruit Logistica
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom