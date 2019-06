Ihmiset päihittivät tekoälyn legendaarisessa autokisassa! Lapset veivät voiton sekä aikuisilta että tekoälyauto Markulta

’Manufacturing is the driver of wellbeing in Finland and the EU’ – the atmosphere is full of anticipation as Finland’s largest industry event MPD begins 5.6.2019 18:20:15 EEST | Tiedote

Finland’s most important industry event MPD has started at Tampere’s TähtiAreena. ‘It is great that MPD has grown to a record level and we offer the best possible program for our crowd of almost one thousand influencers. It would be even more important that political decision makers in Finland, the soon to be President of the Council of the European Union, and the EU overall would internalize the significance of manufacturing and innovation – in their concrete decision making’, emphasizes Tomas Hedenborg, MPD’s figurehead and the President of Orgalim, The European Technology Industries association.