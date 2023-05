Ilmastoaktivisti Helena Gualinga ulkoministeriön puhujavieraana Maailma kylässä -festivaalilla

Ministry for Foreign Affairs invites climate activist Helena Gualinga as keynote speaker for the World Village Festival 24.5.2023 09:45:00 EEST | Press release

Making a rare appearance in Finland, the Finnish-Ecuadorian climate and environmental activist Helena Gualinga will deliver a keynote speech at the invitation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the World Village Festival in Suvilahti, Helsinki on Saturday 27 May.