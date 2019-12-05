In 2020, HAM’s programme is centred around the first ever Helsinki Biennial, to be held on Vallisaari
In 2020, the Helsinki Art Museum’s exhibition programme is closely tied to the first ever Helsinki Biennial, which will be held on Vallisaari Island in the summer and early autumn. The content of the Biennial will be complemented by two HAM main exhibitions in the arched halls of the upper floor of Tennispalatsi: Laura Gustafsson and Terike Haapoja’s Museum of Becoming, which opens in the spring, and Katharina Grosse’s solo exhibition, which is the highlight of the latter half of the year and continues HAM’s exhibition series showcasing contemporary international artists. Grosse’s exhibition consists of two installations created for HAM, one of which the artist will be painting on-site. The impressive exhibition will allow visitors to literally step inside a painting.
HAM’s programme for 2020 also offers a broad showcase of Helsinki’s very own art collection. Gustafsson&Haapoja’s humanity-challenging exhibition will include both Museum of Nonhumanity video installation, which is part of HAM’s collection, and the artist duo’s new work, a collection intervention. Works from HAM’s collection will also be prominently featured in the exhibition of the works of visual artists who lived in the Lallukka Artists' Home in Töölö, curated by Marja Lahelma. The collection also has a major role in the exhibition showcasing the works of Vilho Lampi, organised in collaboration with the Oulu Museum of Art and centred around the beloved painting View of Liminka, which is part of the Bäcksbacka Collection. Finally, the exhibition of Perttu Saksa’s photographs depicting the tools used by sculptor Laila Pullinen and other items found in her studio also has a clear connection to HAM’s collection, seeing as the collection includes a number of Pullinen’s miniature sculptures, quite possibly created using the very same tools.
In addition to the aforementioned exhibitions, new works from seven Finnish and international artists will be displayed in the HAM Gallery.
Exhibitions at HAM Helsinki Art Museum in 2020:
Vilho Lampi
14 February–18 October 2020
Vilho Lampi (1898–1936) was a landscape painter from Liminka, in the north of Finland, whose life was cut short by suicide. Lampi’s strong and expressive career lasted only 14 years, during which time he experimented with many styles of painting, ranging from expressionism to pointillism. Vilho Lampi spent his whole live balancing between his calling as an artist and his duties at the family farm. He often had time for painting only in the evenings and at night. The subjects of his paintings came from Liminka itself: portraits, people close to him, the milieus of cottages and landscapes.
HAM’s exhibition is assembled around the View of Liminka painting, which is part of Katarina and Leonard Bäcksbacka’s donated art collection. Most of the other 50 or so paintings featured in the exhibition are on loan from the Oulu Museum of Art, in collaboration with which the exhibition was assembled.
Gustafsson&Haapoja
Museum of Becoming
3 April–16 August 2020
Museum of Becoming is Gustafsson&Haapoja's first major museum exhibition in Finland. Encompassing both of HAM's large arched halls, the exhibition calls for new ways of thinking about humanity and its relationship with the environment, other species, community and future. The three-part exhibition includes the installation Museum of Nonhumanity, the collection intervention Remnants and the artists' new
video installation Becoming.
Completed in 2016 and winner of the state prize for media art, Museum of Nonhumanity is an imaginary museum dedicated to the violent history of differentiating between human and animal. In Remnants, art works and items from the City of Helsinki's collections show the figure of the human as a frail and undefined part of a landscape dominated by the larger forces of history, nature and time. The video installation Becoming focuses on the moment of necessary social transformation in the face of the climate crises and asks what modes of becoming otherwise are emergent in the present. The exhibition will be accompanied by the publication of Bud Book: A Manual for Earthly Living. The exhibition is part of the Helsinki Biennial programme.
Katharina Grosse
8 October 2020–September, 2021
German artist Katharina Grosse (b. 1961) is internationally known for actively exploring ever new possibilities of how and where a painting can appear in our lives and examining the impact of painting in present-day reality. At HAM Helsinki Art Museum she will be taking over the main exhibition halls on the upper level to present two new large-scale installations, defying the two-dimensional conventions of painting. One of the works she will be painting on site, using her powerful and raw signature colours.
Grosse will transform the exhibition halls radically. She will create immersive spaces, engaging in an active correspondence with the museum’s architecture and focusing on painting as a process and intervention. As they move within the works, the visitors are invited to become active participants.
Perttu Saksa
Autumn 2020–spring 2021
The subject of the pictures that make up photographer Perttu Saksa’s (b. 1977) exhibition is the estate of sculptor Laila Pullinen (1933–2015). Saksa’s intensive style of photography captures the tools and personal items used by the artist known for her strong personality. The result is a new world of pictures created between two artists in which you can feel the presence of both.
Perttu Saksa is the winner of the 2014 Fotofinlandia Prize and the 2018 design competition for former president Mauno Koivisto’s grave memorial. HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s collections include works from both Perttu Saksa and Laila Pullinen.
The Artists of Lallukka
13 November 2020–August 2021
Built with funds bequeathed by Juho and Maria Lallukka, the Lallukka Artists' Home in Helsinki’s Etu-Töölö was completed in 1933. Among the first artists to move into the house were Eero Nelimarkka, Ester Helenius and Ellen Thesleff. Since then, over 130 visual artists have lived and worked in Lallukka. The walls of Lallukka have sheltered many notable Finnish painters and sculptors over the years, from Eva Cederström to Kain Tapper. Even the young Tove Jansson spent some of her years as a student in her father Viktor Jansson’s studio home in Lallukka. As such, the life of the Artists’ Home is intriguingly tied to Finnish art history and broader social phenomena.
Curated by art historian Marja Lahelma, PhD, the exhibition focuses on the works of visual artists who lived in Lallukka. The exhibition will feature approximately 80 works from artists who lived there in different periods, from 1933 all the way to present day. The majority of the works are from HAM Helsinki Art Museum’s collection. In connection with the exhibition, Parvs Publishing Ltd and HAM will be publishing a richly illustrated book on the artists of Lallukka, which is based on Marja Lahelma’s research.
HAM Gallery in 2020
The HAM Gallery showcases new visual art and rising artists. In 2020, the Gallery will be showcasing the works of Corinna Helenelund, Enni Suominen, Iiris Kaarlehto and Inka Kynkäänniemi, Laura Wesamaa, Hemmo Siponen, Dylan Ray Arnold & Océane Bruel and Inka Bell.
We reserve the right to make changes to the exhibition programme.
Press photos: hamhelsinki.fi/en/ham-info/media-bank/ (password: hammedia).
HAM Helsinki Art Museum
Tennispalatsi, Eteläinen Rautatiekatu 8, 00100 Helsinki
Open: Tue–Sun 11–19, closed on Mondays
www.hamhelsinki.fi
Contacts
Head of Exhibitions Pirkko Siitari, HAM, tel. 040 590 8803, pirkko.siitari@hel.fi
Images
About Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
https://www.hel.fi/kulttuurin-ja-vapaa-ajan-toimiala/fi/
HAM Helsinki Art Museum
HAM Helsinki Art Museum looks after an art collection that belongs to the people of Helsinki, which includes over 9,000 individual works of art. HAM maintains and accrues this art collection, which also includes the city’s public artworks. In its domestic and international exhibitions held at Tennis Palace, HAM showcases modern and contemporary art. HAM Helsinki Art Museum
Subscribe to releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Helsingin kaupunki, kulttuurin ja vapaa-ajan toimiala
År 2020 fokuserar HAM:s program på den första Helsingforsbiennalen på Skanslandet5.12.2019 11:11:09 EET | Tiedote
År 2020 knyts utställningsprogrammet för HAM Helsingfors konstmuseum samman med den första Helsingforsbiennalen som ordnas på Skanslandet. Innehållen i biennalen, som infaller på sommaren och i början av hösten, kompletteras av HAM:s två huvudutställningar i båghallarna på övre våningen i Tennispalatset: Museum of Becoming av Laura Gustafsson och Terike Haapoja, som öppnas på våren, och höjdpunkten mot slutet av året, den privata utställningen av Katharina Grosse, som fortsätter HAM:s serie om internationella moderna konstnärer. Grosses utställning består av två installationer som undersöker i måleri och som konstnären bygger upp för HAM. Den ena av installationerna målar Grosse på plats. I den imponerande verkhelheten stiger besökarna bokstavligen in i målningen.
Vuonna 2020 HAMin ohjelmiston keskiössä on ensimmäinen Helsinki Biennaali Vallisaaressa5.12.2019 11:03:37 EET | Tiedote
Vuonna 2020 HAM Helsingin taidemuseon näyttelyohjelmisto nivoutuu yhteen Vallisaaressa järjestettävän ensimmäisen Helsinki Biennaalin kanssa. Kesään ja alkusyksyyn ajoittuvan biennaalin sisältöjä täydentävät HAMin kaksi päänäyttelyä Tennispalatsin yläkerran kaarihalleissa: keväällä avautuva Laura Gustafssonin ja Terike Haapojan Museum of Becoming, ja loppuvuoden kohokohta, Katharina Grossen yksityisnäyttely, joka jatkaa HAMin kansainvälisiä nykytaiteilijoita esittelevää sarjaa. Grossen näyttely koostuu kahdesta HAMia varten toteutettavasta, maalaustaidetta tutkivasta installaatiosta, joista toisen taiteilija maalaa paikan päällä. Vaikuttavassa teoskokonaisuudessa kävijät astuvat kirjaimellisesti sisälle maalaukseen.
Nuorten itsemääräämisoikeus, huoli ympäristöstä sekä tarve nuorten omille tapahtumille korostuivat, kun RuutiBudjetista jaettiin 150 000 euroa nuorten valitsemiin kohteisiin4.12.2019 12:00:07 EET | Tiedote
Helsinki juhli nuorten vaikuttamista RuutiGaalassa Suvilahden Tiivistämössä 3.12. Illan aikana palkittiin nuorten vaikuttamismahdollisuuksia edistäneitä tahoja sekä julkistettiin 150 000 euron RuutiBudjetista nuorten valitsemiin kohteisiin jaetut rahasummat. Gaala huipentui Helsingin nuorisoneuvoston vaalien tuloksen julkistamiseen. Nuorisoneuvostoon valittiin nyt ensimmäistä kertaa 30 edustajaa kaksivuotiselle kaudelle.
Självbestämmanderätt, oron över miljön och behovet av egna evenemang för unga betonades då KrutBudgetens fördelning offentliggjordes4.12.2019 11:59:00 EET | Tiedote
Helsingfors firade ungas påverkningsmöjligheter på Tiivistämö i Södervik den 3 december. Personer som främjat ungdomspåverkan belönades och KrutBudgetens fördelning av 150 000 euro till objekt som de unga valt presenterades under kvällen. Galan kulminerade i att ungdomsrådets valresultat offentliggjordes. Ungdomsrådet fick nu för första gången 30 representanter för en period på två år.
Päätöstiedote: Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunta 3.12.20193.12.2019 17:46:41 EET | Tiedote
Helsingin kaupungin kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokouksen 3.12. päätöstiedote on julkaistu kaupungin verkkosivuilla.
Föreslå vinnare till priset Helsingfors kulturgärning 20192.12.2019 11:36:32 EET | Tiedote
Helsingfors stad har sedan år 2009 belönat kulturgärningar som har varit betydelsefulla för Helsingfors och dess invånare. Helsingfors kulturgärningspris och eventuella hedersomnämnanden delas ut en gång om året. Nu är det dags att föreslå kandidater till årets pris. Lämna in ditt förslag senast den 15 december 2019.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom