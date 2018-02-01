Inauguration speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on 1 February 2018
Free for publication on 1 February 2018 at 12 hrs 25
(check against delivery)
Madam Speaker, representatives of the Finnish people,
Madam Speaker, thank you for your thought- and emotion-provoking speech. It reminds me that I am here in front of you as a link in a chain of which we are all parts, and it is our turn now to keep Finland strong, united and a good place to live in.
You are the representatives of the people, and I also received my mandate from them. Elections are the culmination of our democratic system. The Finnish flags are waving, and all of us candidates are in anticipation of finding out what is in store for us. But fostering democracy requires persistent work every day. For you, the arena for this work is this recently renovated Parliament Building. Your work is to exercise the powers of the State vested in the people. There is nothing greater.
It is a great honour to be elected President, and it also entails a great responsibility. I take this responsibility humbly but with determination. I will devote myself to this task, and this is the biggest promise one can make.
Politics is about taking care of our common affairs. The people have given us their trust and a valuable mandate. But this mandate is not for us to keep: it requires us to take better care of our common affairs than we would of our own.
During the Presidential campaign the candidates discussed how each of us would take care of our common affairs. And by doing so each of us eight candidates rendered a service to Finnish democracy. For this I thank all my fellow candidates.
Hearing and listening to each other is valuable. We need different viewpoints and opinions. And, most of all, we also need to appreciate people who think differently. Friday last week, a special event was organised here at the Parliament. The leaders of the political parties together honoured the memory of civil war victims and made an appeal for reconciliation, democracy, social equality and unity. This was a valuable thing to do.
* * *
The past six years have been turbulent. There have been conflicts both in Europe, its surroundings, and the world over. These conflicts have tested our regional stability and those four pillars that are crucial for our own security. They may have been put under pressure, but they have not swayed.
Our most important pillar is the national one. Its development is mostly and most directly in our own hands. Its solid core is our credible national defence. But our security is not based only on arms. We also need profound national unity, will and preparedness.
Crises also pose serious challenges to the international community. Few of the crises in this decade have been solved. On the contrary, they have typically dragged on and become protracted. Crises often appear local, but the aims and objectives of global power politics often loom behind the scenes. This reduces the chances of traditional peace processes. Geopolitical interests have been stronger than the desire for peace.
I can see to ways to improve the situation. The first one is the way of the international order: the positions of both the UN and the EU must be strengthened. The days when the organisations led by Hammarskjöld or Delors were taken into consideration are but distant shadows of the past. The UN will have to regain its position as the forum of peoples and the forum for peace; Secretary-General Guterres will need all our support in his reform process. The EU is an organisation with plenty of desire for peace, but it continues to punch below its weight. We need a union which is also a security community with a unified voice that is heard. Finland has an active role in this, we are not a mere observer.
The second is the way of direct contacts: dialogue between the west and the east is essential. And west means not only the United States and NATO but also the EU, and east means not only Russia but also China. Maintaining a dialogue is the first step towards building peace.
I have sought to promote steps along both ways. And I will continue to do so. I have done my best to keep Finland at the tables where the future is decided. And by future I also mean the huge challenges faced by humankind, such as poverty, climate change and gender inequality.
I have sought to find the common ground and interests between the great powers, from improving the Baltic Sea flight safety to reducing black carbon emissions in the Arctic. The more the great powers have in common, the less room there will be for disputes, which is good for the whole world and good for us.
Mitigating climate change will be the most important issue in the next few years. It is a fact that the humanity cannot afford to lose our planet. For a long time people thought that there is unlimited room up there in the atmosphere, as tens of billions tonnes of carbon dioxide end up there every year. It is getting cramped, and it shows.
I am not expecting the world significantly to calm down in the near future. But this cannot be an excuse to give up. On the contrary, Finland can and should do its best to strengthen both our own security and international stability.
* * *
I have often discussed unity and stability. Trust is key in both. The ability to trust each other, the Finnish society and our democracy. Trust does not equal like-mindedness but reflects an appreciation and understanding of the other person's genuine thoughts.
According to research, Finland is the least fragile country in the world. In other words, Finland is the most stable country in the world. It is an extraordinary legacy for this country of trust. I cherish it.
Many good things are happening in Finland right now, but not to everyone. We should particularly take notice of the young. We cannot afford to lose a single future talent. Once lost, they are difficult to retrieve.
Even the wisest decision-maker cannot alone understand and much less solve all our problems. As far as young people are concerned, this is why we need also their help. My wish is: talk to us. We are listening, and we have to take action. We can all take action.
We also have to work actively against loneliness. Loneliness is a serious national disease of our often serious nation. It can haunt anyone, young or old. Also in the fight against loneliness, we can all take action: a small gesture can make a big difference – greeting an elderly person in the supermarket or inviting a young person to join in your street games. No gesture is too small. And every kind word is worth saying. Let us take action and encourage each other. Let us be compassionate, that is what loving your neighbour means.
Six years ago in this same event, I quoted a friend of mine who said: “As President, you cannot just slip into the circle where you will only meet the winners. The winners do not need the President. The President must know how to find and stand by the people who are losing and being lost.” The past six years have only reinforced the value of these words as a guiding principle. The less ill-being there is around us, the better we all are.
The President of the Republic of Finland can be nothing less than the President of the whole country and the whole nation. This is how I understand the office. And this is how I will continue in my job.
Madam Speaker, you asked me which of the five senses would be the most important one for the President of the Republic. I answer with two different kind of senses, the sense of justice and the sense of responsibility and the trust that is built on them.
Madam Speaker, I would like to thank you for your words of encouragement that you conveyed on behalf of Parliament. I would also like to thank the Parliament for their cooperation and involvement that I we will actively advance in the next six years. I hope that you and all the people of Finland will support me in my efforts for the good of our country and our nation.
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Mariankatu 2
00170 Helsinki
http://www.presidentti.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Tasavallan presidentin kanslia
Tal av republikens president Sauli Niinistö vid tillträdandet av presidentämbetet den 1 februari 20181.2.2018 12:25 | Tiedote
Får publiceras 1.2.2018 kl. 12.25 Med reservation för ändringar Ärade fru talman, bästa representanter för Finlands folk! Fru talman, jag tackar Er för Ert tal som väcker såväl tankar som känslor. Talet är en påminnelse om att jag står här framför Er som en länk i en förpliktande kedja, en kedja som vi alla är en del. Vi har alla till uppgift att i tur och ordning se till att Finland är ett starkt, enat och gott land. Precis som ni riksdagsledamöter har också jag fått min uppgift av folket. Valen är festliga höjdpunkter i vårt demokratiska system. Finlands flagg vajar i vinden och vi kandidater väntar spända på vad som komma skall. Men för att värna om demokratin behövs dagligt, ihärdigt arbete. För Er är scenen för arbetet det nyrenoverade Riksdagshuset där vi nu befinner oss. Här går arbetet ut på att företräda folkviljan. Inget är större än så. Att bli vald till president är en stor ära som för med sig ett stort ansvar. Jag tar mitt ansvar ödmjukt, men beslutsamt. Jag ägnar mig åt d
Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön virkaanastujaispuhe 1. helmikuuta 20181.2.2018 12:25 | Tiedote
Julkisuuteen 1.2.2018 klo 12.25 tai kun puhe pidetty (muutosvarauksin) Arvoisa rouva puhemies, arvoisat Suomen kansan edustajat, Rouva puhemies, kiitän teitä ajatuksia ja tunteita herättävästä puheestanne. Se muistuttaa että seison tässä edessänne velvoittavan ketjun jatkona, me kaikki siinä osina, joiden tehtävänä on vuorollamme pitää Suomi vahvana, yhtenäisenä ja hyvänä. Kuten te kansanedustajat, olen minäkin saanut tehtäväni kansalta. Vaalit ovat demokraattisen järjestelmämme juhlavia huippuhetkiä. Suomen liput liehuvat ja me ehdolla olijat jännitämme, mitä tuleman pitää. Mutta demokratian vaaliminen vaatii jokapäiväistä, sinnikästä työtä. Teille sen työn näyttämö on tämä uusittu Eduskuntatalo. Työ täällä on käyttää kansanvaltaa. Sen suurempaa ei ole. Valinta presidentiksi on suuri kunnia, joka tuo mukanaan suuren vastuun. Otan vastuun kantaakseni nöyränä, mutta päättäväisenä. Omistaudun tälle tehtävälle, enempää ei voi luvata. Politiikka on yhteisten asioiden hoitamista. Asiat on u
Republikens president Sauli Niinistös nyårstal den 1 januari 20181.1.2018 12:15 | Tiedote
Får publiceras 1 januari 2018 kl. 12.15 Republikens president Sauli Niinistös nyårstal den 1 januari 2018 Medborgare! Vi har firat ett jubileumsår; vår hundraåriga självständighet har hedrats på många olika sätt och uppmärksammats med tacksamhet. Det har varit gripande att se hur feststämningen under årets lopp har spritt sig bland människorna i hela vårt land. Vi har tänkt på svunna tider, riktat blicken mot framtiden och känt äkta glädje över att vara finländare. Jubileumsåret skapar lätt en tankevilla om att det är en slags brytningspunkt på vår färd, att det finns tiden före och efter det. Men jubileumsårets tydliga budskap var att Finland har gått i rätt riktning, och därför kan vi fortsätta på samma väg mot framtiden. Temat för året var ”Tillsammans”; tillsammans har vi skapat vår framgång och tillsammans går vi mot framtiden. Men det nya året ger genast orsak till självrannsakan. Minnena av åren 1917 och 1918 är så gott som motsatta. Först hände det bästa och sedan det värsta en
Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön uudenvuodenpuhe 1.1.20181.1.2018 12:15 | Tiedote
Julkisuuteen 1.1.2018 klo 12.15 Tasavallan presidentti Sauli Niinistön uudenvuodenpuhe 1.1.2018 Kansalaiset, Olemme viettäneet juhlan vuoden, itsenäisyytemme sataa vuotta on monin tavoin kunnioitettu ja kiitoksin muisteltu. On ollut sykähdyttävää seurata kuinka ihmisten juhlamieli vuoden mittaan valtasi maan. On kerrattu menneet, katsottu tulevaan ja ennen kaikkea, tunnettu aitoa iloa omasta suomalaisuudestamme. Tasavuosi tuottaa helposti ajatusharhaa, että se olisi ikään kuin kulkumme vedenjakaja, olisi aika ennen sitä ja aika sen jälkeen. Juhlavuoden selkeä sanoma kuitenkin oli, että Suomen suunta on ollut onnistunut, joten sillä tiellä on hyvä jatkaa tulevaisuuteen. Vuoden tunnus oli ”Yhdessä”; se koettiin menestyksemme salaisuutena ja myös tulevaisuutemme avaimena. Tämä alkanut vuosi kuitenkin pysäyttää heti itsetutkiskeluun. Vuosien 1917 ja 1918 muistot ovat liki vastakkaiset. Ensin tapahtui parasta ja sitä seurasi pahinta, mitä kansakunta voi kohdata. Itsenäisyyden vuosi vaihtui
New Year Speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on 1 January 20181.1.2018 12:15 | Tiedote
Free for publication on 1 January 2018 at 12 hrs 15 Finnish time New Year Speech by President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö on 1 January 2018 My fellow citizens, A year of celebrations is behind us. The centenary of our independence was fêted in many ways and recalled with gratitude. It has been rousing to see how people’s festive mood took over the country during the course of the year. We recapped the past, looked to the future and, above all, felt genuine joy of our own Finnishness. A milestone year easily leads us into thinking that it is as if we were at a watershed, where there is a time before and a time after. However, the clear message of the centenary year was that Finland’s course has been successful, and that this is a good path to take into the future. The theme of the centenary year was “Together”; this was seen as the secret of our success and also the key to our future. The year now beginning is a time that immediately pauses one for some self-reflection, however. The
President Niinistö talked with President Putin30.12.2017 12:44 | Tiedote
Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 69/2017 30 December 2017 President Niinistö talked with President Putin President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 30 December. The presidents discussed current international issues, such as North Korea and the Ukraine conflict. They also discussed bilateral relations between Finland and Russia as well as environmental cooperation, including cooperation in protecting the Arctic. The presidents also wished each other a Happy New Year. President Putin also re-iterated his congratulations on Finland’s independence jubilee year. The discussion was held on Finland's initiative.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme