Innovestor tuo markkinoille terveystieteiden rahaston – nimekäs tiimi seuloo yliopistoista yksisarvisia, valtio mukana sijoittajana

About Innovestor

Innovestor is a Finnish investment company focusing on venture capital and real estate. In addition, we offer corporate venturing services. The firm currently manages four VC funds with total capital of €190 million. Consisting of almost 100 growth companies across multiple sectors of technology and life science & health, it represents one of the largest private venture-backed portfolios in the Nordics. Our mission is to make good money. For more information visit www.innovestorgroup.com.