intec presents the ARGUS® F240 fiber tester at ANGA COM
Lüdenscheid, - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, German innovation leader in the field of telecommunications measurement technology, will present its ARGUS® brand multifunction testers at this year's ANGA COM in Cologne, Europe's leading business platform for broadband and content providers. Besides the twice award-winningARGUS® 300, the ARGUS® F240, a new compact fiber tester, will be presented there.
The ARGUS® F240 reliably tests on GPON and XGS-PON and relies primarily on touchscreen operation. The selective 5-fold power meter can be switched into an existing PON connection in through mode, allowing the optical levels on the different downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT) wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON and a video overlay to be precisely determined simultaneously via five separate filters. This allows other transmitters that may be on the line (alien ONT) to be detected. Additionally, the PON ID can be read out from the PLOAM message. The ARGUS® can also perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performance tests at up to 2.5 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON.
Furthermore, the ARGUS® F240 has many other test functions, such as WLAN analyzer, triple play tests as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form of upload/download, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IP speed tests directly on the fiber or on Ethernet.
The SFP slot can be used, among other things, for the deployment of Active Ethernet (AON), as is often the case in FTTH installations. In addition, the Fiber-Inspection-Tool can be connected via USB, which detects scratches and defects on optical fibers and displays them as a video image and in tabular form.
intec at ANGA COM:May 23-25, Hall 7, Booth F44.
Image material on request by email to Annika Stoßhoff, annika.stosshoff@argus.info.
Lüdenscheid, Germany
