Intercity Youth –konferenssi kokoaa Helsinkiin nuorisotyöntekijöitä ympäri Eurooppaa

The Intercity Youth conference brings youth workers from all over Europe to Helsinki 27.9.2019 06:00:00 EEST | Press release

Many European youth work experts gather at the Intercity Youth (ICY) conference at Tiivistämö in Helsinki on 9–11 October 2019. The themes of the ICY conference in Helsinki are participatory co-operation in youth work, youth activism, and partnerships with associations.