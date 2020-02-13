International KalaDOGi Show returns to Kalajoki: “Our thoughts and wishes have been heard with a very keen ear”
Kalajoki attracts holiday-makers as well as event organisers. In 2020, Kalajoki will be hosting hundreds of international and Finnish events in the fields of sports, music and recreational activities. Once again, the calendar will include both major international events and top Finnish events that have become a tradition. Kalajoki attracts event organisers and visitors with exceptionally good accommodation and ancillary services.
Visit Kalajoki is actively involved in bringing events to Kalajoki, and it also helps arrange them, find cooperation partners and carry out marketing and event communications. In 2019, Kalajoki hosted 390 events that Visit Kalajoki helped promote in one way or another.
-The great growth in the range of events offered is spurred by the superb setting offered by Kalajoki: accommodation for up to 13,000 people, more than 20 restaurants, as well as many things to do, see and experience, thanks to the wide range of services offered by the tourist city, says Sales and Marketing Manager Heidi O’Gorman regarding Visit Kalajoki’s group and event cooperation.
The organisers of last summer’s KalaDOGi Show were impressed by the support offered by Kalajoki when the international dog show was held in Kalajoki for the first time.
“We’ve been absolutely astounded about how brilliantly everything worked out”
For several years, the Central Ostrobothnia Kennel District has held the international dog show in Kokkola and Ylivieska, among other places. When planning the dog show for 2019, the organisers were in for a real surprise when the City of Kalajoki inquired whether the organisers were interested in bringing the show to Kalajoki this time.
-Nationally, it is unusual for dog enthusiasts to be contacted by a city or municipality. You usually have to go cap in hand and ask them whether they have space for us, says Johanna Niemelä, one of the organisers of KalaDOGi Show.
The City of Kalajoki offered the use of the airfield to the dog enthusiasts and promised to make the surface material suitable for dogs, among other things.
- They immediately began to work on bringing stone ash, which was suitable for dog paws to walk on, to the area and made everything happen swiftly. They even called us again to ask which size we wanted when a truck was about to deliver the material!
All the necessary ancillary services were available near the event venue. There was no need for the organiser to worry about the accommodation of visitors arriving from farther away, as it was provided through Kalajoki Booking Centre to everyone who wanted it, right next to the event venue.
- Even on a European scale, it is exceptional that you can hold a show this close to services. We are typically directed to a racetrack that is designed for a completely different purpose, with no services available. At previous venues, the accommodation capacity ran out or was very close to reaching its limit.
Niemelä says that 3,500 dogs visited the show during the weekend. The conservative estimate is that there were 8,500 human visitors.
“The entire area was involved in our event”
The KalaDOGi Show succeeded beyond expectations. Niemelä feels emotional when reminiscing about the way in which everything worked out.
- The entire area was so involved in our event. Restaurants had signs on their doors that said, ‘Dogs welcome!’ The whole community of entrepreneurs also participated in the positive spirit. Whenever we were about to run out of faith, someone would pat us on the back and say: ‘It’ll be fine!’
From the point of view of both the organisers and visitors, there is one thing about Kalajoki that stands out above everything else: the chance to combine attendance in an event with a holiday for the whole family, for example. There are enough activities to keep the whole family occupied if not everyone wants to spend the whole time at the show.
- People were able to combine a holiday with the dog show on the same visit, and many said that ‘We’ll definitely come again next year!’
Niemelä has been very impressed with the way that the City of Kalajoki and Visit Kalajoki have asked about and listened to their wishes. Further development of the event has been discussed at joint debriefings. Niemelä could not be more satisfied and confident regarding the arrangements for the event in 2020.
- They are already working on the changes that we want for next summer. Our thoughts and wishes have been heard with a very keen ear.
Events in Kalajoki in 2020:
7 March: Perämeri Open – Open Finnish Championships in Ice and Snow Surfing
23–24 May: Extreme Run event
8–19 June: International figure skating camp
26–28 June: Bimmer Party, annual gathering of BMW enthusiasts
10–12 July: KalaDOGi Show, international dog show
28–30 August: Kalajoki Venetian Festival
For more information and assistance in planning and arranging events and finding the right partners, please contact:
Heidi O’Gorman
Visit Kalajoki
+358 (0)40 504 3596
heidi.o.gorman@visitkalajoki.fi
Miia Himanka
City of Kalajoki
+358 (0)44 469 1246
miia.himanka@kalajoki.fi
Janne Anttila
Kalajoen Hiekkasärkät Oy
+358 (0)44 5630 001
janne.anttila@hiekkasarkat.fi
Keywords
Contacts
Miia Himanka
City of Kalajoki
044 469 1246
miia.himanka@kalajoki.fi
Janne Anttila
Kalajoen Hiekkasärkät Oy
044 5630 001
janne.anttila@hiekkasarkat.fi
Images
Links
About Kalajoen kaupunki
Kalajoentie 5
85100 Kalajoki
(08) 46 911http://www.kalajoki.fi
The City of Kalajoki makes it possible to experience a life-long five-star holiday right in your home town, for residents of all ages.
Low cost of living and the city’s active role in creating new services and residential areas makes living pleasant for everyone.
Kalajoki offers great opportunities for studying and working, as well as strong support for a vast group of entrepreneurs. After the working day, Kalajoki is a five-star setting for free time and vacation, with its comprehensive services and internationally acclaimed seaside nature. All of this makes everyday living at Kalajoki a five-star experience.
Subscribe to releases from Kalajoen kaupunki
Subscribe to all the latest releases from Kalajoen kaupunki by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from Kalajoen kaupunki
Kansainvälinen KalaDOGi Show jälleen Kalajoelle: ”Ajatuksiamme ja toiveitamme on kuunneltu todella herkällä korvalla”13.2.2020 06:00:00 EET | Uutinen
Kalajoki houkuttelee lomailijoiden lisäksi myös tapahtumajärjestäjiä. Vuonna 2020 Kalajoella järjestetään satoja kansainvälisiä ja kotimaisia tapahtumia urheilun, musiikin ja harrasteiden tiimoilta. Mukana on jälleen sekä suuria kansainvälisiä että jo perinteeksi muodostuneita kotimaisia huipputapahtumia. Kalajoki houkuttelee tapahtumien järjestäjiä ja kävijöitä poikkeuksellisen hyvillä majoitus- ja oheispalveluilla.
Internationella KalaDOGi Show tillbaka i Kalajoki: ”Mycket känsliga öron har hört våra tankar och önskemål”13.2.2020 06:00:00 EET | Uutinen
Kalajoki lockar turister, men också evenemangsarrangörer. Hundratals internationella och inhemska evenemang kring idrott, musik och fritidsintressen kommer att arrangeras i Kalajoki 2020. Både stora internationella och numera redan traditionella inhemska toppevenemang deltar igen. Kalajoki lockar besökare och evenemangs arrangörer med exceptionellt utomordentlig logi- och kringservice.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom