Internationella KalaDOGi Show tillbaka i Kalajoki: ”Mycket känsliga öron har hört våra tankar och önskemål”

International KalaDOGi Show returns to Kalajoki: “Our thoughts and wishes have been heard with a very keen ear” 13.2.2020 06:00:00 EET | Uutinen

Kalajoki attracts holiday-makers as well as event organisers. In 2020, Kalajoki will be hosting hundreds of international and Finnish events in the fields of sports, music and recreational activities. Once again, the calendar will include both major international events and top Finnish events that have become a tradition. Kalajoki attracts event organisers and visitors with exceptionally good accommodation and ancillary services.