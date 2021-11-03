Invitation to the media: 30th Anniversary Conference of BOFIT
The Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies (BOFIT) began its operations on 1 September 1991. To celebrate the occasion, the Bank of Finland is organizing a 30th Anniversary Conference for BOFIT on November 9, 2021.
Among the speakers will be Governors Olli Rehn (Bank of Finland), Elvira Nabiullina (Bank of Russia) and Yi Gang (People’s Bank of China), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Economist Erik Berglöf, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta and Bank of Finland Board Member Tuomas Välimäki. See full programme below.
The conference will be held in a hybrid form. Members of the media are invited to follow the discussions either online or at the conference venue (Scandic Grand Central Hotel, Vilhonkatu 13, Helsinki).
Kindly register via this link.
More information: Senior Communications Specialist Satu Hietanen, tel. +358 50 352 7802, satu.hietanen@bof.fi.
Read more about the conference.
PROGRAMME
(all times Eastern European Standard Time / UTC+2)
9:30 Opening of the conference “BOFIT at 30”
Governor Olli Rehn (Bank of Finland)
9:45 High-level panel on digital central bank currency “Digital currencies around the world – what are the policy implications?”
Chair: Governor Olli Rehn (Bank of Finland)
Governor Elvira Nabiullina (Bank of Russia)
Governor Yi Gang (People’s Bank of China)
Member of the Executive Board Fabio Panetta (European Central Bank)
11:15 Coffee break
11:45 Keynote address: Global Value Chains as a Lever in the Net Zero Transition
Chair: Member of the Board Tuomas Välimäki (Bank of Finland)
Chief economist Erik Berglöf (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank)
12:45 Lunch break
13:45 Academic session “Intersection of politics and economic outcomes”
Chair: Head of Research Iikka Korhonen (BOFIT, Bank of Finland)
Sanctions: Theory, Quantative Evidence and Policy Implications
Director Gabriel Felbermayr (Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO))
Banking and politics in Russia
Senior Adviser Zuzana Fungáčová (BOFIT, Bank of Finland)
Discussant: Professor Nauro Campos (University College London)
15:15 End of the conference
