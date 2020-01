INVITATION TO THE MEDIA: Press conference: Signing event of a development programme between Finland and Latvia for sustained army mobility enhancement

On Wed 29 January 2020, Finland and Latvia will sign a Technical Arrangement on launching a joint development programme for sustained army mobility enhancement. Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen and Latvia’s Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks will sign the document.

Press conference: Signing event of a development programme between Finland and Latvia for sustained army mobility enhancement

Date: Wed 29 January 2020 at 16:15-17:00

Location: Ministry of Defence, Eteläinen makasiinikatu 8, 00130 Helsinki

On 29 January 2020, Finland and Latvia will sign a Technical Arrangement on launching a joint development programme for sustained army mobility enhancement. Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen and Latvia’s Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks will sign the document.

The cooperation programme aims to develop a common armoured wheeled vehicle system. In case this development leads to vehicle system procurement in the future, the resulting common system enhances mobility, cost-efficiency, interoperability and security of supply of the armies of the participating nations.

The signing event also announces the vehicle chassis platform chosen for the basis of the development programme.

The signing event marks a continuation of the Letter of Intent signed previously in December 2019.

Included in this invitation is the event programme in more detail.

Media representatives are kindly asked to register for the event in advance by e-mail to aleksi.kuutio@defmin.fior tel. +358 295 140 128 by Tuesday 28 January at 16:00, and to arrive at the Ministry of Defence on 29 January at 16:00 at the latest. The press cards and identification cards of event participants will be checked upon arrival. Participation in the event requires advance registration.

Programme

16:15-16.20 Opening of the event and signing of the document (photos can be taken)

16:20-16.35 Addresses by Ministers of Defence:

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen

Minister of Defence Artis Pabriks, Latvia

16:35-17:00 Ministers of Defence are available for questions by media representatives with opportunity for one-on-one interviews.

17:00 Event ends