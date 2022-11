Itämeren alueen säteilyvalvonta on kansainvälistä yhteistyötä

Strengthening the Nuclear Material Control Systems in Africa 4.11.2022 09:40:00 EET | Press release

The African Commission on Nuclear Energy (AFCONE) is preparing to launch an ambitious five-year programme “Strengthening the Nuclear Material Control Systems in Africa” in 2023, that aims to collectively uplift nuclear safeguards in Africa. This programme will be implemented with the expert support of the Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority of Finland (STUK) and will be financed by the European Union and the Republic of Finland.