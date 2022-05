Itävallan liittopresidentti työvierailulle Suomeen

Federal President of Austria to make working visit to Finland 12.5.2022 12:12:43 EEST | Press Invitation

Office of the President of the Republic of Finland Press release 31/2022 12 May 2022 Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen will make a working visit to Finland with his spouse Doris Schmidauer on 19–20 May 2022. The visit will be hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Austria, President Niinistö and Federal President Van der Bellen will discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the effects of the war on the European security order. Following their discussions, the Presidents will hold a joint press conference. During his visit, President Van der Bellen will also meet with Speaker of Parliament Matti Vanhanen and visit Aalto University and the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, among other places. The programme also includes a visit to the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard. Notes for the media (not for publication) Representatives of the media who wish to cover the visit shoul