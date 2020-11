Itsenäisyyspäivää vietetään yhdessä uudella tavalla

President of the Republic of Finland to inspect Finnish Air Force and Finnish Defence Intelligence Agency 5.10.2020 13:38:47 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press release 23/2020 5 October 2020 President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will inspect the Finnish Air Force and the Finnish Defence Intelligence Agency in Tikkakoski, Jyväskylä on Tuesday, 6 October 2020. During the inspection, President Niinistö will be briefed on the activities and current issues of the Air Force and the Defence Intelligence Agency. The programme includes following the Ruska 20 air operations exercise as well as discussions with Defence Forces personnel and reservists participating in the exercise. The Air Force is one of the three branches of the Defence Forces and it is responsible for Finland’s air defence and air operations. The Air Force’s main operating bases are Lapland Air Command in Rovaniemi, Karelia Air Command in Rissala, Satakunta Air Command in Pirkkala and the Air Force Academy in Tikkakoski. Ruska 20 is the largest exercise of the Finnish Air Force in 2020. The Finnish Defence Intelligence Agency