Jalkautuva nuorisotyö toimii koulujen päättäjäisviikonloppuna tehostetusti

The renovated children’s section at Oodi invites visitors to read books – opening on Sunday, 11 June 1.6.2023 07:58:00 EEST | Press release

The popular children’s section located on the third floor of the Central Library Oodi has been renovated during the spring. The renovated children’s section offers a comfortable space for the whole family to read and play together, as well as activities and puzzles for children of all ages. The opening of the children's section will take place on 11 June.