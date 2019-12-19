Varma

Jari Paasikivi continues as Chairman of Varma’s Board of Directors

19.12.2019 12:08:36 EET | Varma

Share

At its meeting on 19 December 2019, Varma’s Board of Directors decided that Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Oras Invest Oy, will continue as Chairman of the Board effective 1 January 2020.

The Board also decided that the current vice chairmen – Antti Palola, President of the Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK), and Kai Telanne, CEO of Alma Media Oyj – will continue as vice chairmen as of 1 January 2020.

The current members of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Compensation Committee will continue as members in 2020. The members of the Audit Committee are Ari Kaperi (Chairman), Jyri Luomakoski, Antti Palola and Kai Telanne. The Nomination and Compensation Committee is composed of Jari Paasikivi (Chairman), Antti Palola and Kai Telanne.

The members of Varma’s Board of Directors as of 1 January 2020

  • Jari Paasikivi, Chairman; Chairman of the Board, Oras Invest Ltd
  • Antti Palola, Vice Chairman; President, Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK)
  • Kai Telanne, Vice Chairman; CEO, Alma Media Corporation
  • Riku Aalto, President, Industrial Union
  • Eila Annala, Managing Director, PlusTerveys Oy
  • Rolf Jansson, President & CEO, VR Group
  • Ari Kaperi, Chief Risk Officer and Country Senior Executive for Finland, Nordea Bank Abp
  • Jyri Luomakoski, President & CEO, Uponor Corporation
  • Petri Niemisvirta, CEO, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd
  • Pekka Piispanen, Director, Akava
  • Saana Siekkinen, Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK
  • Mari Walls, President, Tampere University

Deputy members:

  • Ilkka Oksala, Director, Confederation of Finnish Industries EK
  • Risto Penttinen, SVP (Strategy, People and Performance), Fortum Corporation
  • Timo Saranpää, Chairman of the Board, Finnish Business School Graduates

Further information:

Katri Viippola, SVP, HR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, tel. +358 400 129 500

Keywords

Board of Directorscorporate governancepension

Images

Download

Links

About Varma

Varma
Varma
Salmisaarenranta 11
00180 Helsinki

010 2440http://www.varma.fi

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company is a responsible and solvent investor. The company is responsible for the statutory earnings-related pension cover of some 900,000 people in the private sector. Premiums written totalled EUR 5.1 billion in 2018 and pension payments stood at EUR 5.7 billion. Varma’s investment portfolio amounted to EUR 47.4 billion at the end of September 2019.

Subscribe to releases from Varma

Subscribe to all the latest releases from Varma by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Latest releases from Varma

In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.

Visit our pressroom