Jari Paasikivi continues as Chairman of Varma’s Board of Directors
At its meeting on 19 December 2019, Varma’s Board of Directors decided that Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Oras Invest Oy, will continue as Chairman of the Board effective 1 January 2020.
The Board also decided that the current vice chairmen – Antti Palola, President of the Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK), and Kai Telanne, CEO of Alma Media Oyj – will continue as vice chairmen as of 1 January 2020.
The current members of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Compensation Committee will continue as members in 2020. The members of the Audit Committee are Ari Kaperi (Chairman), Jyri Luomakoski, Antti Palola and Kai Telanne. The Nomination and Compensation Committee is composed of Jari Paasikivi (Chairman), Antti Palola and Kai Telanne.
The members of Varma’s Board of Directors as of 1 January 2020
- Jari Paasikivi, Chairman; Chairman of the Board, Oras Invest Ltd
- Antti Palola, Vice Chairman; President, Finnish Confederation of Salaried Employees (STTK)
- Kai Telanne, Vice Chairman; CEO, Alma Media Corporation
- Riku Aalto, President, Industrial Union
- Eila Annala, Managing Director, PlusTerveys Oy
- Rolf Jansson, President & CEO, VR Group
- Ari Kaperi, Chief Risk Officer and Country Senior Executive for Finland, Nordea Bank Abp
- Jyri Luomakoski, President & CEO, Uponor Corporation
- Petri Niemisvirta, CEO, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Ltd
- Pekka Piispanen, Director, Akava
- Saana Siekkinen, Director, Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK
- Mari Walls, President, Tampere University
Deputy members:
- Ilkka Oksala, Director, Confederation of Finnish Industries EK
- Risto Penttinen, SVP (Strategy, People and Performance), Fortum Corporation
- Timo Saranpää, Chairman of the Board, Finnish Business School Graduates
Further information:
Katri Viippola, SVP, HR, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, tel. +358 400 129 500
