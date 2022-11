Jätkäsaaren L3-makasiiniin ravintoloita, näyttelyitä ja liiketilaa

‘Saaret’ wins international competition to develop Makasiiniranta shoreline 24.11.2022 16:41:29 EET | Press release

The entry Saaret by the Konsortium Gran team won the international quality and concept competition to develop the Makasiiniranta area in Helsinki’s South Harbour. The jury found that the winning entry is creditable in terms of cityscape and architecture and that it is a balanced extension to Helsinki’s maritime downtown area.