Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH enforces its patents in the field of human milk oligosaccharides against Nestlé in Germany

Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH filed a patent infringement suit with the regional court in Mannheim on January 09, 2020 against Nestlé Nutrition GmbH and its holding company Nestlé Deutschland AG. Nestlé offers its infant formula Beba Supreme which contains two human milk oligosaccharides – unique saccharides naturally occurring in human breast milk only – for sale in Germany. Pursuant to the findings of Jennewein Biotechnologie, Nestlé uses human milk oligosaccharides for the manufacturing of its infant formula that are produced by a process being protected - among other IP rights - by European Patents EP 2 896 628 and EP 3 131 912 (start of protection: January 22, 2020) which are thus infringed by Nestlé.

As Nestlé offers its infant food containing human milk oligosaccharides not just in Germany, Jennewein currently investigates measures against the assumed infringement of its corresponding foreign patents by the manufacturing of products such as Illuma, SMA, NAN and Gerber Good Start.

About HMOs:

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are complex sugar molecules that are only present in breast milk. Excluding water, they are the third most abundant constituent of human milk after fats and lactose. More than 200 structurally different HMOs have been identified. The most abundant HMO is 2′-fucosyllactose, which is produced by about 80% of all lactating mothers at concentrations of up to 3 g/L. Scientific studies have shown that HMOs, and 2′‑fucosyllactose in particular, have a positive impact on infant health and development. HMOs are prebiotics, i.e. they specifically promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms, and at the same time they inhibit the growth of pathogens by directly and indirectly preventing colonisation. Jennewein Biotechnologie launched 2′-fucosyllactose onto the global baby food market in 2015, and several infant milk formulas around the world now contain 2′-fucosyllactose (e.g. Abbott Similac).