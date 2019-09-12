Jennewein Biotechnologie sues Glycom for patent infringement in Denmark

Jennewein Biotechnologie develops fermentative processes for manufacturing of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) cost efficiently in an industrial scale since 2005 to make these special sugars available for affordably priced infant formula and other uses in food. Jennewein Biotechnologie was the first commercial vendor of HMOs, and brought the HMO 2’-fucosyllactose for the first time on the market in 2015.

The Danish company Glycom A/S initially tried to chemically synthesize HMOs, but now imitates the path of biotechnological manufacturing of HMOs as pursued by Jennewein Biotechnologie from the beginning.

“After Glycom failed for a decade to accomplish the chemical synthesis, as well as possible biotechnological attempts to produce HMOs at reasonable costs and in industrially relevant amounts, we became aware by Glycom’s recent EFSA and FSANZ filings that they are imitating Jennewein’s processes and infringing our intellectual property.” said Dr. Stefan Jennewein, CEO of Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH. “We will enforce our intellectual property rights against Glycom and will not tolerate this outrageous patent infringement.” adds Dr. Andreas Hübel, Director IP of Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.

Jennewein Biotechnologie has already obtained a seizure order against Glycom and additional evidence seized which will further substantiate infringement of Jennewein’s European Patent EP 2 896 628 B1, and requested an interlocutory injunction against the manufacturing and offering of Glycom’s HMO products in Denmark on basis of its Danish utility model DK 2019 00054. “Besides the infringement of said patent, we see a number of additional infringements of our IPRs by Glycom.” said Dr. Andreas Hübel.

About HMOs:

Human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) are complex sugar molecules that are only present in breast milk. Excluding water, they are the third most abundant constituent of human milk after fats and lactose. More than 200 structurally different HMOs have been identified.

The most abundant HMO is 2′-fucosyllactose, which is produced by about 80% of all lactating mothers at concentrations of up to 3 g/L.Scientific studies have shown that HMOs, and 2′‑fucosyllactose in particular, have a positive impact on infant development. HMOs are prebiotic, i.e. they specifically promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms, and at the same time they inhibit the growth of pathogens by directly and indirectly preventing colonisation. Jennewein Biotechnologie launched 2′-fucosyllactose onto the global baby food market in 2015, and several infant milk formula around the world now contain 2′-fucosyllactose.