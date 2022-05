Johdon osavuotinen selvitys 1.1.–31.3.2022

Interim Management Statement 1 January – 31 March 2022 12.5.2022 11:00:21 EEST | Press release

Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release 12 May 2022 Interim Management Statement 1 January – 31 March 2022 Russia's invasion of Ukraine has significant impact– Group result in January–March showed a loss of EUR 58 million Finnvera Group, summary Q1/2022 (vs. Q1/2021 or 31 Dec 2021) Result -58 MEUR (38) – Due to the increase in the credit loss risk of export credit guarantee exposure in Russia, loss provisions increased by 210 MEUR – there were no grounds for reversing loss provisions made in 2020. Result by segment: result of the parent company Finnvera plc's SME and midcap business stood at 9 MEUR (6) and that of Large Corporates business at -77 MEUR (17); the subsidiaries had an impact of 10 MEUR (15) on the Group’s result. The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations was MEUR -79 (18). Balance sheet total EUR 12.1 bn (12.2) – change -1%. Contingent liabilities stood at EUR 15.8 bn (15.9), decreasing by 1% The total exposure of the parent company Fi