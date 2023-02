Johtaja Jorma Tuomiselle Suomen Valkoisen Ruusun ansioristi

VAMK Career Rekry event brings students and companies together 11.1.2023 09:04:38 EET | Press release

Vaasa University of Applied Sciences organises a recruitment day on January 19th, in which 20 local companies operating in various fields will participate. Career Rekry responds to the talent shortage by bringing together students looking for summer jobs and internships with the companies in the region struggling with a talent shortage. The event is open to all students from different universities in Vaasa.