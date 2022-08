Jokainen onnistuminen on juhlan arvoinen – tänä syksynä Vahvuusvaris opettaa 4 000 Espoon ekaluokkalaista tunnistamaan omia vahvuuksiaan

Every success is worth celebrating – Character Crow to teach first-graders to recognise their strengths 15.8.2022 15:07:55 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo will provide 4,000 first-graders and their guardians as well as 200 teachers with a Bringing back the joy package, including training and a mobile app to support the identification of the strengths and successes of the child.