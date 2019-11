Jouluisia elämyksiä Paul ja Fanny Sinebrychoffin kotimuseossa - Joulupöydät ovat katettuina 30.11.2019-12.1.2020

Lucas Cranach - Renaissance Beauties 26.9.2019–5.1.2020 25.9.2019 10:30:46 EEST | Press release

Renaissance Beauties is the first monographic exhibition in Finland on the oeuvre of the great German Renaissance master Lucas Cranach the Elder (1472−1553). The works on display include paintings and prints from the collections of European museums. The paintings in the collections of the Sinebrychoff Art Museum, Portrait of a Young Woman (1525) and Lucretia (1530), are the only works by Lucas Cranach in Finland. They represent popular themes in the artist’s oeuvre: female portraits and beauties, both rendered in a personal and recognizable style. These works constitute the starting point for the exhibition.