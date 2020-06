Julkisen hallinnon digitalisaatio on mahdollistanut sujuvan toiminnan koronapandemiasta huolimatta

Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Jyväskylä moves 15.6.2020 07:15:00 EEST | Press release

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency’s service location in Jyväskylä will move between the end of June and the beginning of July 2020. The new address in Jyväskylä will be Hannikaisenkatu 47 C (3rd floor of the Sinetti office building).