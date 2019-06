Jumbo ja Flamingo yhdistyvät Pohjoismaiden suurimmaksi kauppa- ja viihdekeskukseksi

Jumbo and Flamingo to merge into the Nordics’ largest shopping and entertainment centre 27.6.2019 10:01:51 EEST | Tiedote

Mutual pension insurance companies Varma and Elo have agreed on a transaction that involves the merger of the Jumbo Shopping Centre and Flamingo Entertainment Centre located in Vantaa, near Ring Road III. The value of the transaction is approximately EUR 600 million, and once it is finalised, Varma and Elo will each have a 50% share in the real estate.