Kanneltalo kutsuu kaikki itsenäisyyspäivän juhlaan 6.12.2019

The Helsinki Hobo exhibition takes visitors to the seamy side of Helsinki 7.11.2019 10:42:27 EET | Tiedote

The new Helsinki Hobo exhibition at the Helsinki City Museum dives into the fringes of society. It gives the homeless, alcoholic men and women, sex workers, bootleggers, binge drinkers and small-time criminals living in shelters and nursing homes a voice. The exhibition is based on the texts and drawings of Johan Knut Harju who lived in Helsinki.