Kansainvälinen Alvar Aalto -tutkijaseminaari keskittyy modernin arkkitehtuurin perintöön ja tulevaisuuteen

Architect Elissa Aalto exhibition to Oulu 17.1.2023 17:59:31 EET | Press release

An exhibition about the life’s work of Alvar Aalto’s wife and talented designer Elissa Aalto is to open at Design Center PROTO in Oulu in January. The public opening is at 17:00 on Thursday, 19.1.2023. The year 2022 marked a hundred years since the birth of the architect Elissa Aalto (1922−1994). To commemorate this, the Alvar Aalto Foundation produced the Architect Elissa Aalto touring exhibition of the life’s work of this gifted, determined designer. It sheds light on Elissa Aalto’s public and private role in the everyday life of Alvar Aalto’s architect’s office and alongside her famous architect husband. The touring exhibition started off at Lappia Hall in Rovaniemi in September 2022, and went on to two Alvar Aalto cities, Alajärvi and Tammisaari, in the autumn. The exhibition to be shown at Design Center PROTO in Oulu on 20.1–11.2.2023 has been produced as a collaboration between the Alvar Aalto Foundation, the City of Oulu cultural environment working group, SAFA Architects of Nor