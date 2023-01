Kansainvälinen valuuttarahasto julkaisee arviot Suomen taloudesta ja rahoitussektorista

Funds held in transaction accounts decreasing – popularity of deposits with agreed maturity increasing 3.1.2023 10:00:00 EET | Press release

At the end of November 2022, the stock of household deposits totalled EUR 112.0 billion, the lowest level since March 2022. Most of the funds held in deposit accounts were in transaction accounts (EUR 102.5 billion). Funds held in transaction accounts decreased in November by EUR 1.0 billion. The popularity of deposits with agreed maturity has increased in response to rising interest rates. The November inflow[1] into deposits with agreed maturity totalled EUR 500 million. At the end of November, the stock of household deposits with agreed maturity stood at EUR 3.1 billion and the stock of other deposits, EUR 6.4 billion. The annual growth rate of the household deposit stock was 2.7% in November 2022. Year-on-year, the growth rate moderated notably. Month-on-month, however, the growth rate picked up slightly, reflecting the growth of deposits with agreed maturity. In November households made new agreements on deposits with agreed maturity to a total of EUR 647 million, an increase of E