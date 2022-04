Kansainvälisen ilmastorahoituksen toimijat tapaavat Lahdessa: tavoitteena vastata COP26:ssa tehtyihin sitoumuksiin

International climate finance actors meet in Lahti: aim to respond to commitments made at COP26 1.4.2022 10:09:19 EEST | Press release

Finland will organise a high-level meeting on adaptation finance in Lahti on 3–4 April. The purposes of adaptation finance include preparing for extreme weather events, such as droughts or floods. The meeting seeks to find a common direction to fulfil the adaptation commitments made in the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 and pave the way towards COP27 to be held in Egypt in November 2022. The aim is also to expand the role of the private sector in the funding.