Kansallisgalleria käynnistää selvityksen johdon matkakuluista sekä edustamiseen ja verkostoitumiseen liittyvistä menoista

The Finnish National Gallery and Sitra pilot project in the metaverse - The art in the Finnish Metagallery is selected by visitors 4.10.2022 10:49:29 EEST | Press release

The Finnish National Gallery, Decentraland and Sitra are working together to build a unique pilot project in the metaverse, a future online environment. A digital version of the Finnish pavilion of the 1900 Paris World Fair, built in a virtual 3D world, opens to visitors on 4 October 2022.